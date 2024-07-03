Taskin clarifies what actually happened before T20 World Cup match against India

Taskin Ahmed has spoken up for the first time since the news of him missing the Super 8 match against India due to oversleeping through a social media post on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed's exclusion from Bangladesh's XI for their Super Eight match against India raised a lot of eyebrows. It wasn't clear why Taskin wasn't picked but on Monday, a TV channel published a report claiming the quick overslept and missed the team bus taking the players to the ground and that was the reason behind his exclusion.

"Firstly, I would like everyone to know that most of the news and information which is being spread are nothing more than rumours and I would hope that the fans treat it as the same," Taskin said in his Facebook post.

Secondly, I would like to clarify on what actually happened on the day of the incident.

"I admit I woke up later than usual and something for which I have already apologised to the entire team and management," he added.

According to Taskin, he woke up at 8:37 am that morning and entered the stadium at 9:40 am, 20 minutes before the toss.

"It's quite unfortunate that these so-called sports journalists are printing news based on rumours and without verification and trying to tarnish my image as a player of the national cricket team. Those who know me know how much I love our country and how dedicated, passionate and proud I am to represent Bangladesh," he further stated.

"I know I have made an honest mistake by not getting on the team bus on time, but I was at the stadium before the toss. My lack of selection in the final team was a team management call based on getting the right combination and had nothing to do with my failure to be on the team bus."

Taskin hoped the media and sports journalists will stop spreading fabricating stories or else he will take legal action in future.

"I, therefore, hope the media and sports journalists take more caution before writing fabricated stories and create a toxic environment. This not only hurts us as players but also our country's image as a whole. I believe we all expect ethical and professional journalism to move forward as a nation. In future, I will address frivolous issues like this legally to ensure no one tries to malign my reputation or integrity as a sportsman or a human being," he concluded.

Earlier, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Tuesday confirmed that it was indeed true and it was difficult for the team management to pick Taskin for the match as he arrived quite late in the ground.

"The team bus leaves at a certain time. It's a rule for us players [to be on time]. Naturally the bus doesn't wait for anyone. If someone misses the bus, he has to take a car or the team manager's car or a taxi. In the Caribbean, the transport system is not easy," Shakib told reporters before leaving for the USA to play for Major League Cricket for the LA Knight Riders.