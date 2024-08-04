Taskin can play Test by managing shoulder injury, says BCB physio

Taskin Ahmed's aspiration to return to longer format can be fulfilled if he can manage his shoulder injury well, said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physio Bayjedul Islam Khan.

The Bangladesh pace bowling spearhead took a break from Test cricket during the last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the start of this year, largely due to his recurring injury. At this time, he continued other formats of cricket without further problem.

The lanky pacer who played his last Test in June last year, had of late expressed his desire to get back to the longer version format as Bangladesh gears up to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan.

"Taskin has played in the T20 format of late and so he needs not to bowl for longer spells during this period," Bayjedul said here today.

"He has a should issue, which has been a recurring problem for him. He even had to recheck this problem during the T20 World Cup (In the USA and West Indies in June). The thing is the injury didn't aggravate. But the damage he had at that time is exactly the same now," he added.

Since the injury has not aggravated, Taskin can continue Test cricket by managing himself and with proper workouts, Bayjedul said.

"A player can play by managing such kind of injury. If he continues his rehabilitation and workouts, he can survive well," the physio opined.

"So we can say he is available to play Test cricket. But you have to take a lot of workload in the Test cricket. Unlike T20 cricket, a bowler needs to bowl longer spells and not only longer spells, he needs to keep up the same rhythm and speed from morning to evening session of the Test. So he will try to do that and if he feels better, he can definitely play Test cricket."

Taskin was present in today's fitness tests, which were supposed to be held at the Bangabandhu National Stadium. The cricketers who are in the Test fold were scheduled for a physical assessment test today, starting with a 1.6km time trial at the BNS under their strength and conditioning coach Nathan Kiely.

However due to inclement weather, they had to move to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur for a gym session and other fitness tests.

The Bangladesh will fly to Pakistan on 17 August with the first Test beginning in Rawalpindi on 21 August. Karachi will host the second and final Test from 30 August.