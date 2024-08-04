Taskin can play Test by managing shoulder injury, says BCB physio

Sports

BSS
04 August, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:23 am

Related News

Taskin can play Test by managing shoulder injury, says BCB physio

Since the injury has not aggravated, Taskin can continue Test cricket by managing himself and with proper workouts, Bayjedul said. 

BSS
04 August, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:23 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Taskin Ahmed's aspiration to return to longer format can be fulfilled if he can manage his shoulder injury well, said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physio Bayjedul Islam Khan.

The Bangladesh pace bowling spearhead took a break from Test cricket during the last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the start of this year, largely due to his recurring injury. At this time, he continued other formats of cricket without further problem. 

The lanky pacer who played his last Test in June last year, had of late expressed his desire to get back to the longer version format as Bangladesh gears up to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Taskin has played in the T20 format of late and so he needs not to bowl for longer spells during this period," Bayjedul said here today.

"He has a should issue, which has been a recurring problem for him. He even had to recheck this problem during the T20 World Cup (In the USA and West Indies in June). The thing is the injury didn't aggravate. But the damage he had at that time is exactly the same now," he added.

Since the injury has not aggravated, Taskin can continue Test cricket by managing himself and with proper workouts, Bayjedul said. 

"A player can play by managing such kind of injury. If he continues his rehabilitation and workouts, he can survive well," the physio opined.

"So we can say he is available to play Test cricket. But you have to take a lot of workload in the Test cricket. Unlike T20 cricket, a bowler needs to bowl longer spells and not only longer spells, he needs to keep up the same rhythm and speed from morning to evening session of the Test. So he will try to do that and if he feels better, he can definitely play Test cricket."

Taskin was present in today's fitness tests, which were supposed to be held at the Bangabandhu National Stadium. The cricketers who are in the Test fold were scheduled for a physical assessment test today, starting with a 1.6km time trial at the BNS under their strength and conditioning coach Nathan Kiely.

However due to inclement weather, they had to move to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur for a gym session and other fitness tests.

The Bangladesh will fly to Pakistan on 17 August with the first Test beginning in Rawalpindi on 21 August. Karachi will host the second and final Test from 30 August.

Cricket

Taskin Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Test Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos