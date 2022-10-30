Taskin bags his third wicket to keep Tigers on top

11:44 am

Taskin returned to the attack in the 12th over and broke the 34-run partnership between Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe are 69 for 5 after 12 overs.

They still need 82 runs to win from 48 balls.

Taskin's bowling figure now reads 3-1-9-3. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in Super 12 stage of this T20 World Cup.

11:21 am

Mustafizur Rahman gave only 1 run and picked up the wickets of Milton Shumba and the all-important Sikandar Raza in his very first to put the Tigers in the driver's seat.

Raza was dismissed for a duck.

Zimbabwe are 36 for 4 after 6 overs.

11:09 am

Taskin bagged yet another wicket and Zimbabwe are 17/2 after 3 overs.

This time he picked up the wicket of Craig Ervine.

Zimbabwe are looking shaking in their chase of 151 runs.

10:54 am

Just like the Netherlands match where Taskin Ahmed bagged two wickets in the very first over while defending a modest total, Zimbabwe lost their first wicket in the first over in Brisbane, thanks to Taskin again.

He sent Wessly Madhevere back to the pavilion for 4.

Zimbabwe are 5 for 1 after the first over.