Tariquzzaman Munir: First Bangladeshi to score a triple century passes away

Former national cricketer and Bangladesh's first domestic triple centurion, Tariquzzaman Munir, died of a cardiac arrest at his hometown Brahmanbaria on Wednesday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news through a press release.

He represented the Bangladesh National Team in two matches against touring Sri Lanka in 1985.

Tariquzzaman is best remembered for his brilliant 308 for Dhaka University against Chittagong University in the semi-final of the National Cricket Championship at the Dhanmondi Cricket Stadium back in the 1984-85 season.

He began his club career in 1976-77 for Eaglets Club. The stocky right-handed batsman and sharp close-in fielder went on to appear for prominent teams like Abahani, Mohammedan, Biman and GMCC before calling it a day in 1990-91.

Tariquzzaman also served as the member secretary of the BCB Logistics & Protocol Committee and acted as the Tournament Manager of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Bangladesh for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

The BCB extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of the departed.

"He will be missed for his wit, humour, affable demeanour and will be remembered for his contributions and record-breaking achievements in cricket," BCB vice-president Bobby Ahmed posted on his Facebook.