Tariquzzaman Munir: First Bangladeshi to score a triple century passes away

Sports

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 06:07 pm

Tariquzzaman Munir: First Bangladeshi to score a triple century passes away

Tariquzzaman is best remembered for his brilliant 308 for Dhaka University against Chittagong University in the semi-final of the National Cricket Championship at the Dhanmondi Cricket Stadium back in the 1984-85 season. 

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 06:07 pm
Tariquzzaman Munir: First Bangladeshi to score a triple century passes away

Former national cricketer and Bangladesh's first domestic triple centurion, Tariquzzaman Munir, died of a cardiac arrest at his hometown Brahmanbaria on Wednesday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news through a press release. 

He represented the Bangladesh National Team in two matches against touring Sri Lanka in 1985.

Tariquzzaman is best remembered for his brilliant 308 for Dhaka University against Chittagong University in the semi-final of the National Cricket Championship at the Dhanmondi Cricket Stadium back in the 1984-85 season. 

He began his club career in 1976-77 for Eaglets Club. The stocky right-handed batsman and sharp close-in fielder went on to appear for prominent teams like Abahani, Mohammedan, Biman and GMCC before calling it a day in 1990-91.

Tariquzzaman also served as the member secretary of the BCB Logistics & Protocol Committee and acted as the Tournament Manager of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Bangladesh for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. 

The BCB extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of the departed.

"He will be missed for his wit, humour, affable demeanour and will be remembered for his contributions and record-breaking achievements in cricket," BCB vice-president Bobby Ahmed posted on his Facebook. 

 

Cricket

Tariquzzaman Munir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day