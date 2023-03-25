Tariq scores winner against Seychelles on Kingsley's debut

25 March, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 08:25 pm

Bangladesh's only goal was scored by Tariq Kazi just before the half-time. It was Kazi's first goal for Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh started their two-match FIFA Tier-1 International Football Series against Seychelles with a 1-0 win at the Sylhet District Stadium Saturday.

Finland-born Bangladeshi defender Tariq Raihan Kazi scored the winner, his first goal for the national side, in the 43rd minute (1-0).

Earlier, the only match between Bangladesh and Seychelles ended in a draw in the four-nation football tournament in Colombo in 2021.

The current FIFA ranking of Bangladesh is 192 and Seychelles ranks 199.

This was the second win for Bangladesh in their last nine international matches, after their 1-0 win against Cambodia, under the Spanish coach Javier Fernández Cabrera.

Also, the dream of Nigeria-born Eleta Kingsley, who has earned Bangladesh citizenship, was fulfilled today. He entered the field in the second half, for the first time wearing the national jersey of Bangladesh.

Eketa, who scored seven goals in the Premier League for Dhaka Abahani, came close to scoring twice.

The second and last match of the series will be held on March 28 at the same venue.

Bangladesh Television will telecast both matches live while Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the running commentary.

Seychelles arrived in Dhaka Wednesday at 5pm. They reached Sylhet on the same day.

