Tarafdar Ruhul Amin withdraws from BFF election, citing five major allegations

Tarafdar Mohammad Ruhul Amin, who initially declared his candidacy for the presidency of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), has withdrawn from the election.

Despite his earlier announcement, Ruhul Amin was notably absent from public appearances for several days. At the last minute, he collected and submitted his nomination for the Senior Vice President post via a representative.

Bashundhara Kings' chairman, Imrul Hasan, also filed his candidacy for the same position. Speaking to the media on the day of his submission, Ruhul Amin hinted at possible discussions that could lead to his withdrawal if a mutual agreement was reached.

However, Ruhul Amin ultimately withdrew his nomination, not as part of a compromise but after raising five significant allegations, expressing his concerns about the fairness of this year's election.

In a letter addressed to the BFF General Secretary, Ruhul Amin outlined his reasons, stating, "I am withdrawing my nomination for the Senior Vice President position in the 2024 Bangladesh Football Federation election due to the following reasons."

The five allegations he raised are:

Distribution of delegate forms by hand, which violates the established rules. The election rules were published and distributed by Md. Abu Naim Sohag, who has been banned by FIFA and expelled from BFF. A questionable election commission was formed, with the chief election commissioner being appointed for five consecutive terms, raising concerns about impartiality. Failure to ensure a transparent environment for the election process. Lack of a fair and credible election atmosphere.

With Ruhul Amin's withdrawal, Imrul Hasan, the chairman of Bashundhara Kings, is now set to be elected Senior Vice President unopposed.