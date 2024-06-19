Tanzim Sakib fined 15 percent of match fee for code of conduct violation against Nepal

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 12:11 am

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 12:11 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for his code of conduct violation on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated in a press release.

The incident took place in the third over of the Nepal chase, where amidst a spirited spell Tanzim had a mid-pitch conversation with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel.

Tanzim bowled exceptionally well in the game and finished with a match-winning spell of 4/7. Bangladesh took the game by 21 runs.

Tanzim was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match".

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, along with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Tanzim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and there was no need for a formal hearing.

Bangladesh's win over Nepal ensured their progression to the Super Eight stage of the event, with their next match coming against Australia in Antigua on Thursday.

