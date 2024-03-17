Tanzim ruled out of third ODI against Sri Lanka with hamstring injury, Hasan named replacement

Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been ruled out of Bangladesh’s third ODI against Sri Lanka after sustaining a hamstring injury. The right-arm pacer was instrumental in the Tigers’ win in the first ODI where he took three crucial wickets.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been ruled out of Bangladesh's third ODI against Sri Lanka after sustaining a hamstring injury. The right-arm pacer was instrumental in the Tigers' win in the first ODI where he took three crucial wickets. 

Fellow fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has been named as his replacement. 

National Team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, "Tanzim is experiencing pain and discomfort of his right hamstring. He did not feel any better at training today and is not fit to play tomorrow."

Tanzim has been in great form with the ball, picking up seven wickets in his last three ODIs. His ability to hit the pitch hard with pace with the new and semi-new ball on batting pitches has been his strength.

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is in the squad but is struggling for form. 

