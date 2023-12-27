Tanzim makes debut as Bangladesh opt to field in first New Zealand T20I

Sports

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 12:07 pm

Related News

Tanzim makes debut as Bangladesh opt to field in first New Zealand T20I

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been handed his T20I debut while Soumya Sarkar has made his comeback on the back of a fantastic ODI series.

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 12:07 pm
Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I of the three-match series at the McLean Park in Napier. 

Hosts New Zealand are led by Mitchell Santner in the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson who has been rested. On the other hand, Najmul Hossain Shanto is making his T20I captaincy debut. 

Apart from Santner, World Cup stars in Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham and Tim Southee are back in the team after being rested for the ODIs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been handed his T20I debut while Soumya Sarkar has made his comeback on the back of a fantastic ODI series. 

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

4h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

4h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

4h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

14h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

2h | Videos
Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

4h | Videos
Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

15h | Videos