Tanzim makes debut as Bangladesh opt to field in first New Zealand T20I

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I of the three-match series at the McLean Park in Napier.

Hosts New Zealand are led by Mitchell Santner in the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson who has been rested. On the other hand, Najmul Hossain Shanto is making his T20I captaincy debut.

Apart from Santner, World Cup stars in Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham and Tim Southee are back in the team after being rested for the ODIs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been handed his T20I debut while Soumya Sarkar has made his comeback on the back of a fantastic ODI series.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman