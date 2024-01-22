Tanzid, Najibullah take Chattogram Challengers to top of the table with comfortable win over Durdanto Dhaka

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:32 pm

Photo: Chattogram Challengers
Photo: Chattogram Challengers

Win the toss, elect to bowl first, restrict opponents to a low score, and win the match - has been a common trend in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram Challengers have followed the formula again on Monday to seal a comfortable six-wicket victory against Durdanto Dhaka thanks to Tanzid Hasan Tamim's 49 and a late Najibullah Zadran blitz.

Chattogram lost two early wickets in ther chase of 137 runs - Avishka Fernando and Imranuzzaman were trapped LBW to Shoriful Islam. But they never looked uncomfortable in the chase. 

Tanzid missed his fifty but played a solid 49-run innings and was accompanied well by Shahadat Hossain (22 off 31). The southpaw hit five boundaries and a maximum including three boundaries in a single over of Taskin Ahmed which kind of eased the nerves for Chattogram.

Shahadat's useful innings of 22 included two boundaries.

Chattogram were well on their course to win the match easily until Tanzid departed for 49 becoming Taskin's only victim. The match seemed tense when Usman Qadir conceded only one run in the 17th over leaving Chattogram needing 22 from the last three overs. 

But Najibullah wasn't to take any more time and began onslaught hitting two sixes in the 18th over. That all but sealed the match for the Challengers. The Afghan hit another six in the 19th over of Shoriful to take his team home keeping 10 balls in hand.

Najibullah was eventually unbeaten on 32 off 19 balls hitting one boundary and three maximums.

Earlier, Durdanto Dhaka posted a decent total of 136/8 thanks to their concussion sub Lasith Croospulle's 46-run innings. He hit three boundaries and two maximums. 

Croospulle's inclusion in the side as concussion sub did spark some controversies as he wasn't included in the players' list before the match.

Dhaka were reeling at 33 for 4 but Croospulle and Irfan Shukkur took them out of the initial danger. Shukkur bagged 27 of 26 balls. Taskin was the third-highest scorer with 15 runs to his name.

Al-Amin Hossain and Bilal Khan bagged a brace each for Chattogram Challengers. 

Tanzid Hasan Tamim was adjudged the played of the match for his 49-run innings. 

The Challengers climb to the top spot of the table with 4 points from three matches.
 

