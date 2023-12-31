Tanvir replaces Tanzim as Bangladesh asked to bat first in third T20I

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 05:55 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 05:56 am

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam has been included in Bangladesh’s playing XI in place of pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

New Zealand have won the toss and decided to field first in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. 

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam has been included in Bangladesh's playing XI in place of pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib. 

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series. The second T20I was called off midway due to persistent rain. 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

