Tanvir replaces Tanzim as Bangladesh asked to bat first in third T20I
Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam has been included in Bangladesh’s playing XI in place of pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
New Zealand have won the toss and decided to field first in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam has been included in Bangladesh's playing XI in place of pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series. The second T20I was called off midway due to persistent rain.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears