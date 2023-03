Tanvir makes T20I debut as Bangladesh bat first in pursuit of whitewashing world champions

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam made his T20I debut as Bangladesh have been asked to bat first in the third T20I at Mirpur.

The hosts who have already sealed their first-ever bilateral series win over the world champions, made two changes in the playing XI. Apart from Tanvir replacing Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain came in the Xi replacing Afif Hossain.

This was Jos Buttler's first correct call in nine attempts in 2023. England have named an unchanged XI.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): 1 Rony Talukdar, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Tanvir Islam, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

England (Playing XI): 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Sam Curran, 7 Chris Woakes, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Rehan Ahmed, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Jofra Archer