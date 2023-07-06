Tamim's shock retirement makes players emotional

BSS
06 July, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 07:51 pm

They remembered how Tamim gave them unwavering support in the national team.

BSS
06 July, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 07:51 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Tamim Iqbal's national team's colleagues became emotional after the ace opener announced his retirement from International cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to his 16-year long stellar career.

"Would like to thank Tamim today for all the support he has given me on and off the field," Mushfiqur Rahim wrote on his verified Facebook page.

Mushfiqur, the most dependable batter in the country, even credited Tamim for his entire achievement in his career.

"This gentleman has played a big role in whatever little I have achieved so far. 15,000+ international runs and is the best batter in Bangladesh in my eyes. Thanks for everything buddy. Your time will come soon my friend In Sha Allah."

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed revealed how Tamim stood tall during the bad phase of his career.

"It's been a long journey with you on and off the field with lots of moments & memories together. I'm grateful to you because of all the support you gave us as a Brother and Captain. We will miss you Tamim bhai ."

Terming Tamim as a living legend, Mehidy Hasan Miraz wrote about the captain's godly virtues which made him awestruck.

"Living legend for Bangladesh with more than 15 thousand international runs! I have learned invaluable lessons about the game and life from, Tamim bhai," the allrounder wrote.

"And I am eternally grateful for your unwavering support, belief, and encouragement. You are a great sportsman with godly virtues. The players, the fans and the game itself will miss you, Tamim bhai."

Former national cricketers Shamsur Rahman Shuvo wrote Tamim's contribution to Bangladesh cricket is something beyond words.

"Tamim Iqbal, a friend as well as a well-wisher; it's very difficult to accept your decision that you are retiring from International Cricket, me as a teammate also the whole cricket-loving nation," he wrote.

"Your contribution to Bangladesh in Cricket is something beyond words. Whatever you've done is unforgettable. Thank you & best wishes always brother."

