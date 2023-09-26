Tamim's elder brother Nafees removed from team role on Shakib's request

UNB
26 September, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 11:40 pm

UNB
26 September, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 11:40 pm
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Former Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal has been relieved of his duties as the national team's operations manager, upon the request of captain Shakib Al Hasan. 

Nafees signed the team sheet in the third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Tuesday, suggesting he was removed while the match was still on.

This development has coincided with the buzz in Bangladesh cricketing circles regarding his younger brother Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in international cricket. Eventually, the selectors decided against picking Tamim. 

Following the T20 World Cup last year, Nafees was appointed to a staff role with the national team. Since then, there have been sporadic reports about his potential removal, though none had materialised.

But it is understood that Shakib didn't want Nafees as manager which he told the BCB president Nazmul Hassan. 

Nafees Iqbal / Tamim Iqbal / Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

