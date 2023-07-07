Tamim withdraws retirement after meeting with PM, to take mental break for 1.5 months

In a dramatic turn of events, Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement after his meeting with the Prime Minister, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed to the media.

Tamim will take a mental break of one month before returning to cricket, he added.

"I am withdrawing my retirement. I can turn down everyone but not the Prime Minister. Mashrafe [Mortaza] had brought me here and [Nazmul Hassan] Papon bhai was present in the meeting as well," Tamim told the reporters outside Ganabhaban.

"She [PM] has asked me to change my decision. She has given me a leave of a month and a half so that I can mentally free."

The meeting happened on Friday after Nazmul's failure to contact Tamim despite continuous attempts. The board president asked logistics manager and Tamim's elder brother Nafees Iqbal to convey his message.

"Please tell Tamim that I want him to complete this series at least as captain and after that we can sit and discuss how to move forward. A legendary cricketer like him should not take important decisions emotionally. And finally his presence is still very important for Bangladesh cricket," the WhatsApp message read.

Prime Minister Hasina then intervened and communicated to Tamim through Mashrafe Mortaza, former national team captain and now a Member of Parliament. Tamim, who is set to fly to Dubai on 18 July to spend time with his family, left for Dhaka on Friday morning to meet the PM.

After Tamim's brief interaction with the media, Nazmul spoke to the reporters. "I had a feeling that Tamim's decision was emotional. I believed that if I could sit with him, we would be able to find a solution. We sat with the PM today and he said he had withdrawn the letter he sent to the board," he said.

But Nazmul had said on Thursday that Tamim didn't send any official letter. So a reporter asked him if he had really sent one.

"He sent one today," the BCB president said.

"Since he is not physically and mentally fit, he has taken a leave of a month and a half. Hope he will be back after that."

​​​As things stand, Tamim will be back to lead the team in the Asia Cup which will begin on 31 August. Litton Das, the designated vice-captain, will stand in for Tamim in the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan.