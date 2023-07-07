Tamim withdraws retirement after meeting with PM, to take mental break for 1.5 months

Sports

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 07:05 pm

Related News

Tamim withdraws retirement after meeting with PM, to take mental break for 1.5 months

"I am withdrawing my retirement. I can turn down everyone but not the Prime Minister. Mashrafe [Mortaza] had brought me here and [Nazmul Hassan] Papon bhai was present in the meeting as well," Tamim told the reporters outside Ganabhaban.

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 07:05 pm
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

In a dramatic turn of events, Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement after his meeting with the Prime Minister, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed to the media.

Tamim will take a mental break of one month before returning to cricket, he added.

"I am withdrawing my retirement. I can turn down everyone but not the Prime Minister. Mashrafe [Mortaza] had brought me here and [Nazmul Hassan] Papon bhai was present in the meeting as well," Tamim told the reporters outside Ganabhaban. 

"She [PM] has asked me to change my decision. She has given me a leave of a month and a half so that I can mentally free."

The meeting happened on Friday after Nazmul's failure to contact Tamim despite continuous attempts. The board president asked logistics manager and Tamim's elder brother Nafees Iqbal to convey his message. 

"Please tell Tamim that I want him to complete this series at least as captain and after that we can sit and discuss how to move forward. A legendary cricketer like him should not take important decisions emotionally. And finally his presence is still very important for Bangladesh cricket," the WhatsApp message read. 

Prime Minister Hasina then intervened and communicated to Tamim through Mashrafe Mortaza, former national team captain and now a Member of Parliament. Tamim, who is set to fly to Dubai on 18 July to spend time with his family, left for Dhaka on Friday morning to meet the PM. 

After Tamim's brief interaction with the media, Nazmul spoke to the reporters. "I had a feeling that Tamim's decision was emotional. I believed that if I could sit with him, we would be able to find a solution. We sat with the PM today and he said he had withdrawn the letter he sent to the board," he said. 

But Nazmul had said on Thursday that Tamim didn't send any official letter. So a reporter asked him if he had really sent one.

"He sent one today," the BCB president said.

"Since he is not physically and mentally fit, he has taken a leave of a month and a half. Hope he will be back after that."

​​​As things stand, Tamim will be back to lead the team in the Asia Cup which will begin on 31 August. Litton Das, the designated vice-captain, will stand in for Tamim in the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan. 

Top News / Cricket

Tamim Iqbal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

5h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

5h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but high potential

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

23h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away