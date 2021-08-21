Tamim will play in T20 WC if he stays fit: Akram

Sports

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 06:53 pm

Tigers’ ODI skipper last played a T20I back in March last year.

Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out for two months because of a knee injury and that's why he couldn't play the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe and the five-match series against Australia. The 32-year-old is set to miss the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand as well. Tigers' ODI skipper last played a T20I back in March last year.

But Tamim will remain the first-choice opener in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, according to Akram Khan. 

The chairman of the cricket operations department of the BCB stated, "Tamim is one of the best players in the country. There is no question about that. If he stays fit, he will definitely play."

"The selectors have been in constant touch with the doctors and the physiotherapist. Hope he'll be fit by the time the World Cup starts," he added.

"I don't think there's a doubt (about Tamim's place in the team). He is an established player and has been an asset for us. His presence in the team will be great for us," Akram Khan said.

Tamim Iqbal was the leading run-scorer of the previous edition of the ICC World T20. The southpaw scored 295 runs in six matches. Tamim became the first Bangladeshi to smash a hundred in T20Is in that tournament, scoring an unbeaten 103 against Oman.

Bangladesh will start their T20 World Cup Qualifiers campaign against Scotland. The match will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy ground in Muscat on October 17. The Tigers will face Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 19 and 21 respectively.

