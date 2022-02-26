Tamim will have a lot more success if he straightens his front foot up a bit: Siddons

Sports

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 06:52 pm

Related News

Tamim will have a lot more success if he straightens his front foot up a bit: Siddons

"If he doesn't get out lbw, they will find it very hard to get him out. He will make a lot of runs. I can see his best cricket is still ahead of him," he added.

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 06:52 pm
Tamim will have a lot more success if he straightens his front foot up a bit: Siddons

Former Bangladesh head coach and currently batting coach Jamie Siddons is very impressed with the talent that the Bangladeshi players, especially the youngsters, possess. Having said that, the Australian remarked that ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has to re-adjust some techniques to his batting to have a longer success in the game.

Tamim Iqbal got out to Fazalhaq Farooqi in the same fashion in the last two matches as his front foot went too far across and the southpaw was trapped in front. Siddons said that if Tamim can solve this problem, it will be difficult to get Tamim out.

"For me a lot of it is footwork. Tamim wants to straighten up his front foot. It won't happen really quickly, but we are talking about long term. If he is going to play for the next three or four years, he has to straighten his front foot up a bit. He will have a lot more success," Siddons said.

"If he doesn't get out lbw, they will find it very hard to get him out. He will make a lot of runs. I can see his best cricket is still ahead of him," he added.

Siddons also talked about the persistent questions about the consistency of the younger players.

"We have to remember that Tamim, Shakib [Al Hasan], Mushfiqur [Rahim] and [Mahmudullah] Riyad were all inconsistent when they started. We could have dropped them at any stage of their career. If Shakib wasn't a good bowler, he would have been dropped as a batsman a lot of times before he started to succeed. But he held it together because he was a good potential batsman," the Australian said.

Siddons stated that the abundance of talent has taken the pressure off him and heaped praise on the likes of Liton Das.

"I think the pressure is almost taken off me already, seeing the talent. They are already capable of performing in big matches. People like Liton have done it in Test matches. I see little things I can help him with. It is going to take time to put that last bit of class on him where he can succeed against every bowler, whether really fast bowlers or great spinners, in the world. It is my challenge, to make him a little bit better," he mentioned.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Jamie Siddons

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

5h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

8h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

9h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

36m | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

51m | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

56m | Videos
Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused