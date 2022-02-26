Tamim will have a lot more success if he straightens his front foot up a bit: Siddons

Former Bangladesh head coach and currently batting coach Jamie Siddons is very impressed with the talent that the Bangladeshi players, especially the youngsters, possess. Having said that, the Australian remarked that ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has to re-adjust some techniques to his batting to have a longer success in the game.

Tamim Iqbal got out to Fazalhaq Farooqi in the same fashion in the last two matches as his front foot went too far across and the southpaw was trapped in front. Siddons said that if Tamim can solve this problem, it will be difficult to get Tamim out.

"For me a lot of it is footwork. Tamim wants to straighten up his front foot. It won't happen really quickly, but we are talking about long term. If he is going to play for the next three or four years, he has to straighten his front foot up a bit. He will have a lot more success," Siddons said.

"If he doesn't get out lbw, they will find it very hard to get him out. He will make a lot of runs. I can see his best cricket is still ahead of him," he added.

Siddons also talked about the persistent questions about the consistency of the younger players.

"We have to remember that Tamim, Shakib [Al Hasan], Mushfiqur [Rahim] and [Mahmudullah] Riyad were all inconsistent when they started. We could have dropped them at any stage of their career. If Shakib wasn't a good bowler, he would have been dropped as a batsman a lot of times before he started to succeed. But he held it together because he was a good potential batsman," the Australian said.

Siddons stated that the abundance of talent has taken the pressure off him and heaped praise on the likes of Liton Das.

"I think the pressure is almost taken off me already, seeing the talent. They are already capable of performing in big matches. People like Liton have done it in Test matches. I see little things I can help him with. It is going to take time to put that last bit of class on him where he can succeed against every bowler, whether really fast bowlers or great spinners, in the world. It is my challenge, to make him a little bit better," he mentioned.