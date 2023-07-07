Tamim wants Mashrafe as team mentor for World Cup, receives green signal from PM

Tamim Iqbal, who reversed his decision of international retirement after a meeting with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wants Mashrafe Mortaza as the team's mentor for the World Cup later this year. Tamim let the Prime Minister know of his desire to get Mashrafe involved with the team during the meeting at Ganabhaban.

Hasina asked Mashrafe to be prepared for that although the former captain did not really promise anything.

The PM communicated to Tamim through Mashrafe and called him for a meeting at Ganabhaban to talk about his retirement. The BCB president Nazmul Hassan was also part of that meeting.

Tamim requested the PM to grant Mashrafe a leave for a month or so during the World Cup. She happily responded and told Mashrafe to be prepared.

"Look, if the PM orders me to do something, I have to do it," said the Member of Parliament. She asked me to think about that. I personally feel the team is fine. Still, I will think about it when the time is right."

Tamim has previously expressed his interest to have Tamim as the team's mentor for the World Cup.

Mashrafe is likely to be busy during the World Cup with the National Elections if he is nominated by the Bangladesh Awami League.

However, it's not clear whether Tamim will be back as the team's ODI captain. Although the BCB still sees Tamim as the captain, the decision is up to him if he wants to continue leading the side.