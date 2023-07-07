Tamim wants Mashrafe as team mentor for World Cup, receives green signal from PM

Sports

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 10:36 pm

Related News

Tamim wants Mashrafe as team mentor for World Cup, receives green signal from PM

Tamim requested the PM to grant Mashrafe a leave for a month or so during the World Cup. She happily responded and told Mashrafe to be prepared. 

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 10:36 pm
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Tamim Iqbal, who reversed his decision of international retirement after a meeting with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wants Mashrafe Mortaza as the team's mentor for the World Cup later this year. Tamim let the Prime Minister know of his desire to get Mashrafe involved with the team during the meeting at Ganabhaban. 

Hasina asked Mashrafe to be prepared for that although the former captain did not really promise anything. 

The PM communicated to Tamim through Mashrafe and called him for a meeting at Ganabhaban to talk about his retirement. The BCB president Nazmul Hassan was also part of that meeting.

Tamim requested the PM to grant Mashrafe a leave for a month or so during the World Cup. She happily responded and told Mashrafe to be prepared. 

"Look, if the PM orders me to do something, I have to do it," said the Member of Parliament. She asked me to think about that. I personally feel the team is fine. Still, I will think about it when the time is right."

Tamim has previously expressed his interest to have Tamim as the team's mentor for the World Cup. 

Mashrafe is likely to be busy during the World Cup with the National Elections if he is nominated by the Bangladesh Awami League. 

However, it's not clear whether Tamim will be back as the team's ODI captain. Although the BCB still sees Tamim as the captain, the decision is up to him if he wants to continue leading the side.

Cricket

Mashrafe Mortaza / Tamim Iqbal / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

10h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

10h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but potential high

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
Aseis: Little family learns to rock

Aseis: Little family learns to rock

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away