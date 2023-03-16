Tamim wants Bangladesh to tour England and Australia 'more often'

Sports

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 09:10 pm

Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

Bangladesh ODI captain feels England and Australia should invite them more often for bilateral series. 

Before England toured Bangladesh this year, they last visited in 2016. 

However, Bangladesh have not returned to England for a series of any kind since then and are not scheduled for one under the current ICC Future Tours Program, which runs until 2027.

New ECB chair Richard Thompson was in Bangladesh for the recent tour and it has been reported that talks are being held in a bid to find room in the schedule for Bangladesh to visit England again.

And Tamim is desperate for another opportunity to tour England after his twin centuries at Lord's and Old Trafford 13 years ago.

"That's a long way away now, 2010," he said when asked about those two hundreds by Daily Mirror in an interview.

"But those innings I will always remember, scoring a hundred in England is not easy, especially for a team like us. The memories are something that, when I've finished cricket, I will take forever in my heart.

"Those two are really close to my heart, but the most important thing is you guys need to invite us more often. That was the last time we played there, which is unfortunate. Bangladesh is in a situation now where we should tour Australia and England more often and I don't know why that doesn't happen. It's been 13 years now and we haven't been back to England. It's sad actually that we haven't toured again after doing so well, especially in white ball cricket."

And with a strong Bangladeshi community in the UK, a tour would surely lead to sell outs.

"I can guarantee you it will be less England fans and more Bangladeshi fans for sure," Tamim added. "If you remember the 2017 Champions Trophy, we actually outnumbered the English fans and I think whatever format we play, if we get invited to play in England, it will be a full house."

Australia last invited Bangladesh for a bilateral tour way back in 2008 and after that, it as only been tours to Bangladesh for the Aussies. 

