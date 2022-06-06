Tamim vs Siddons: Fans being misled?

Sports

Aunim Shams
06 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 01:55 pm

Related News

Tamim vs Siddons: Fans being misled?

The most recent episode of such took place a couple of days ago when the batting coach of Bangladesh, Jamie Siddons was asked if Tamim Iqbal should bat down the order to instil stability in the number four position on the Test side and the interpretation of his response has created a ruckus that the fans could’ve done without.

Aunim Shams
06 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 01:55 pm
Tamim vs Siddons: Fans being misled?

As a nation, we love drama. Stories with added spice are something that have been culturally engrained into our system overtime. It is this very psyche of us Bangladeshis that is always factored in by professionals whenever they want to sell or advertise their products to the general public. Sure; conjure up a product, build a cheesy and sentimental narrative around it and the naïve Bangladeshis will be drooling all over it. 

The emotionally invested naivety of Bangladeshi sports fans being misled is nothing new. However, the most recent episode of such took place a couple of days ago when the batting coach of Bangladesh, Jamie Siddons was asked if Tamim Iqbal should bat down the order to instil stability in the number four position on the Test side and the interpretation of his response has created a ruckus that the fans could've done without.

"Siddons wants to demote Tamim to number 4", and "Tamim would love batting down the order" are the headlines going around in the circuit. These statements sound very incriminating for Jamie Siddons. It's as if he is the villain who wants to demote the best opening batsman Bangladesh has ever produced.  That's the narrative that has already been set . When asked about this at a private event yesterday, Tamim Iqbal plain and simply labelled the question as 'stupid'.

To be fair to Tamim Iqbal and Jamie Siddons, the problem was not with what the latter had stated. The problem started with the question in the first place and it was blown out of proportion when Siddons' response was misinterpreted. 

Yes, Siddons could've handled the situation in a smarter way because he has been in the game long enough to know that his words can be taken out of context. But it seems now that he has fallen victim to the cunning minds of Bangladeshi sports reporting.

Now without pointing fingers, the question remains, should Tamim really drop down the order? 

Statistically, no one comes close to Tamim Iqbal's contribution as an opener in Test match cricket for Bangladesh in the last five years. Where Tamim has scored eleven 50+ scores in this period, the other 8 openers who played in the same period have a combined six 50+ scores only. Whereas Tamim Iqbal has averaged almost 40 during this time, the next best average is just above 20 which is almost half of Tamim's.
The last six Tests that Tamim had missed saw five different openers in play. None of them could make a claim for a regular sport in the playing eleven due to paltry performances. Moreover, Tamim Iqbal has been fairly consistent in the runs in his recent outings. He scored a century in the most recently concluded series against Sri Lanka. He scored a 47 against South Africa away from home just a couple of months ago. Before that, he scored two 70-plus totals away in Sri Lanka. During this phase, there hasn't been anyone who outscored him at the top. 

Changing the batting position has worked out in the past for a lot of players. Prominent openers such as Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Adam Gilchrist all started out lower in the batting order before they started tasting consistent success as openers. What's noticeable is that none of them were demoted, rather they were promoted up the order. You'd have to do a lot of digging to find a successful example of an opener being demoted and being as successful lower down the order.
 About Tamim being demoted to number four, it is true that Siddons had stated that Tamim may do well there and enjoy the challenge. The reason why a Tamim Iqbal would flourish down the order is that he is an accomplished and a great batter. When you are good, you are good throughout the batting order. Tamim isn't labelled as a good batter because he scores runs as an opener. As a matter of fact, he scores runs as an opener because at his core he is a brilliant batsman in the first place. Maybe this is what the thinking was behind Siddons's statements.

You do not fix what's not broken. You just don't. At least not till you have found a better replacement. When it comes to opening the batting, there is no replacement for Tamim Iqbal. There is no rational reasoning behind dropping Tamim Iqbal down the order and I am certain that there is no way on earth that an experienced and world-renowned coach like Siddons wouldn't notice that.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

1h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

1h | Brands
Mominul Hoque was on the phone with his father when he had already lost a leg from the explosion. Sumon had to run over corpses to escape the fire. Photos: TBS

Death of many dreams as families told to prepare for the worst

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

3h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

3h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

17h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata