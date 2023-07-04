Tamim vs Farooqi, and battles that could define the ODI series

Sports

AHM Nayeem
04 July, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

Tamim vs Farooqi, and battles that could define the ODI series

Out of 11 meetings in ODIs, Bangladesh have won seven. Afghanistan are yet to win a series against the hosts in this format despite being tantalisingly close last year. Hashmatullah Shahidi's team will be keen to better their previous efforts this time around. 

AHM Nayeem
04 July, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 05:16 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in at least five ODIs over the course of next five months. The teams will meet in the first of those encounters in Chattogram on Wednesday with the Asia Cup and the World Cup later this year in focus. 

Out of 11 meetings in ODIs, Bangladesh have won seven. Afghanistan are yet to win a series against the hosts in this format despite being tantalisingly close last year. Hashmatullah Shahidi's team will be keen to better their previous efforts this time around. 

The Business Standard (TBS) looks at some of the key match-ups that could define how the series will pan out.

Tamim Iqbal vs Fazalhaq Farooqi 

Bangladesh's ODI skipper has been struggling against full, inswinging deliveries bowled by left-arm seamers with the new ball for a long time. Last year, Afghanistan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi rattled him with his booming inswingers. Tamim barely had answers to them and succumbed to them in all the ODIs in the series. So far, Tamim has faced 33 deliveries off Farooqi in ODIs, scoring only 14 runs and getting out thrice. 

Litton Das vs Afghanistan 

Litton Das will be wary of the threat posed by the swing and seam of Farooqi given his record against left-arm seam but he will take inspiration from his previous outings against Afghanistan. He was the highest run-getter in both the ODI and T20I series last year against them. Litton has a fifty and a hundred against Afghanistan in ODIs in six innings and he averages 48 and strikes at 89.1 against them.

Bangladesh middle-order vs Rashid Khan

Bangladesh have a very experienced middle-order comprising Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, batting at four and six respectively. But both of them have got their work cut out against Afghanistan's talisman Rashid Khan. Mushfiqur has scored fairly quickly off Rashid (78 off 81 balls) but also got out thrice in seven meetings. Shakib Al Hasan doesn't have a good record against Rashid as well (23 off 38 balls, 2 dismissals).

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Mustafizur Rahman 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a hundred the last time Bangladesh and Afghanistan met in an ODI. But Mustafizur Rahman, who got a match-winning four-wicket haul in Bangladesh's last ODI against Ireland, has the edge over Gurbaz. The Afghanistan opener was dismissed twice in four innings by Mustafizur. Gurbaz averages 16 against the left-arm seamer and it will be a battle to watch out for.

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

3h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

11h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

20m | TBS SPORTS
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

3h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

8h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake