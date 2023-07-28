Tamim undergoes 'pain management procedure' on ailing back in London

Bangladesh's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has undergone an invasive pain management procedure on his spine in the UK on Thursday.

The left-handed opener had been suffering from back issues for a while and was due a visit to London to get the issue checked by a spine specialist.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Senior Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury, who has accompanied the player to the UK, has provided an update on his condition.

"Tamim consulted a spine specialist for his ongoing back pain and underwent invasive pain management procedure yesterday. He will be under observation for the next two days and will be reassessed to determine the outcome of the procedure."

The procedure puts massive doubt on Tamim's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup in August and the ODI World Cup in October.