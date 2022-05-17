Tamim ton tames Lankan Lions

Sports

Shahnoor Rabbani
17 May, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 06:13 pm

Shahnoor Rabbani
17 May, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 06:13 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Tamim Iqbal's innings on Tuesday was one that showed the swagger and panache and chutzpah that had been missing in the Bangladesh Test batting lineup ever since Tamim Iqbal had been out of the team with injury. 

The drives were fluent, the cuts were a cut above the rest, and pulls pulled your heartstrings as the hometown boy scored 133 runs from 217 balls.

The innings has given Bangladesh the upper hand over the visiting Sri Lanka side on the third day of the first Test in Chattogram. 

But more than anything, it was a statement of intent that the Tigers are here to not just compete, but aim for a win if possible.

Having lost the toss on a flat deck, the hosts were always behind the eight-ball but thanks to the spinners, they restricted the Lankans to a total well below 500. 

Perhaps, they could have had the visitors all-out for less than 350 if they had managed to field better and take smarter reviews. 

In the end, though, the game needed an innings that could not only calm the nerves of the hosts but give them the belief that they could take the game by the scruff of its neck. 

Tamim, along with Mahmudul Hasan Joy, forged a wonderful 162-run partnership that showed the potential that this opening duo had.

Joy's performances in New Zealand and South Africa have shown that Tamim finally has an opening partner that can be a long-term solution after many trials and errors. 

Keep in mind, that Tamim retired hurt with cramps to his hand due to the heat and humidity and should be good to come bat again. 

He played a near-flawless innings apart from one moment when he was on 114 where he gave an easy catch to Dhananjaya de Silva at first slip, which he put down. 

With Bangladesh having one of their better years in cricket so far with a maiden Test win in New Zealand and a maiden ODI series win in South Africa, a win in the first Test and perhaps even the Test series cannot be ruled out.

But for that to come to fruition, one will expect Tamim to continue to make hay while the sun shines and keep scoring big runs for the Tigers. 
 

