Tamim tight-lipped about Shakib's captaincy to avoid 'controversy'

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 07:55 pm

Before stepping down from captaincy after his much-talked about unretirement, Tamim led Bangladesh to 21 ODI wins in 37 matches. On Friday, Tamim said he doesn’t want to comment on the plans of the newly appointed captain Shakib Al Hasan to avoid unnecessary controversy.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh are not having the best of times with the bat as they got bundled out for less than 200 twice in the ongoing Asia Cup. They have lost their regular number three Najmul Hossain Shanto to injury and Litton Das is not in great touch. They have tried Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan Tamim but none could provide the much-needed stability. Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit a hundred against Afghanistan but got out first ball against Pakistan.

Back home, an experienced campaigner is sweating it out to regain match fitness. After an eventful last few months, Tamim Iqbal is set to make a comeback to international cricket through the New Zealand ODI series starting on 21 September. 

Before stepping down from captaincy after his much-talked about unretirement, Tamim led Bangladesh to 21 ODI wins in 37 matches. On Friday, Tamim said he doesn't want to comment on the plans of the newly appointed captain Shakib Al Hasan to avoid unnecessary controversy. 

"I used to think in a certain way when I was the captain. The new captain must have another way, which I don't know. It will create an unnecessary controversy if I make a comment without knowing anything. I am sure the new captain and management has a plan which I'll see after returning to the team," he said.

Tamim has been batting with full intensity since 7 September and is confident of playing the first ODI against New Zealand. 

"I have been able to tick all the boxes of the program," said the southpaw. "The progress has been excellent. I'll have 10 days after the 10th, so I have a plan to train with full intensity. I am hopeful of returning in the first ODI."

Tamim backed the team to overcome the difficulties in the Asia Cup and do well. "Everyone in the dressing room believes we are a better team than that. One or two bad performances don't make us a bad team. There's nothing to be worried about and the players believe that."

