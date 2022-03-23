Tamim, Taskin take Tigers to historic away series win over South Africa

Tigers created history as they sealed their first-ever ODI series win against South Africa on their home ground. Bangladesh beat the hosts by 9 wickets in the series decider at Centurion on Wednesday thanks to Taskin Ahmed's brilliant five-for and Tamim Iqbal's captain's knock of unbeaten 87.

It took Tigers only 26.3 overs to chase down a petty 155 runs set by the hosts. It was more fitting that Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan were at the crease as they sealed their historic series victory over the Proteas.

As history knocked on the door, the Bangladesh openers - Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das - batted fearlessly to chase a small target of 155 runs at what is regarded as a difficult ground to chase.

They also made the highest opening partnership (127) against South Africa in ODIs. This was also the third-highest opening stand for Bangladesh away from home.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal brought up his 52nd career half-century in ODI in 52 balls. This was also his third half-century against the Proteas in this particular format.

He eventually remained unbeaten on 87 from 82 balls, playing at a strike rate of more than 100. He struck 14 boundaries in his sublime innings.

On the other hand, the man in fine form Litton Das capitalised on the life when he was yet to open his account as Rassie Van der Dussen dropped a catch of him. Litton accompanied his skipper well before departing for 48 off 56 deliveries.

The openers started cautiously in the chase. They were going just above 4 runs an over until 10 overs. In the 11th over, Tamim cut loose to hit four boundaries off Rabada's over and there was no looking back from there.

Shakib came to bat at number three but he had very little to do. He remained unbeaten on 18 .

Earlier, Taskin rattled South Africa's batting and became the first away bowler to bag the first five-for in South Africa since 2012.

But it wasn't Taskin who began the wicket fest for the Tigers.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up the first wicket of de Kock who was caught at long-off by Mahmudullah Riyad in the seventh over, the hosts were 46 for 1 and everything just changed from there.

The hosts managed to bag only 49 more runs in the next 14 overs, and lost half of their batting order.

Taskin's first victim was Kyle Verreynne who was dismissed with a rather poor delivery which Verreynne dragged in back to the stumps and the 20-run partnership was broken.

And it was all Taskin after that. He ran in and banged the ball into the pitch and utilised the variable bounce on offer at the SuperSport Park to full effect.

He then went on to pick up the wickets of Janneman Malan, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius and Kagiso Rabada.

Apart from his five-for, Shakib bagged a brace for 24 runs while Shoriful Islam and Miraz picked up a wicket each.

For South Africa, Malan top-scored with 39 and Mahraj bagged 28.

Taskin, who finished with figures of 5-35, said he tried to stick with his basics and it worked out for him on the day.

"I stuck with my process and basics, and thankfully it worked out. I tried some variations but stuck to my line and length. I'm following my process for the last two years and that's why its working," he said.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated Bangladesh national cricket team for making a history by winning the first-ever ODI series against South Africa.