Tamim is still our ODI captain: BCB president

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said he would be happy if Tamim Iqbal changed his decision and continued to lead Bangladesh in ODIs.

After a lengthy board meeting, Nazmul spoke to the reporters for around 25 minutes about Tamim's shock retirement call.

"He has not resigned from us. He is still our captain," Nazmul said. "We want him to change his decision and come back."

The BCB president was surprised to see Tamim retire as he maintains a good rapport with the ODI skipper.

Nazmul revealed Tamim had plans of playing until the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The abrupt ending was "sad", according to him.

The BCB is trying to make Tamim rethink his decision. "I've been trying to contact him since morning but couldn't get through. Then I sent a message to Nafees Iqbal (BCB logistics manager and Tamim's elder brother). I want Tamim to finish this series as captain and then we will decide how to move forward. He is a legend of the game. He is still a very important part of the ODI team," he said.

Nazmul was asked during the press conference about the BCB's decision regarding the appointment of a new ODI captain. "If Tamim doesn't play, Litton Das, the official vice-captain will run the team."