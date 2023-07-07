Tamim is still our ODI captain: BCB president

Sports

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 01:01 am

Related News

Tamim is still our ODI captain: BCB president

After a lengthy board meeting, Nazmul spoke to the reporters for around 25 minutes about Tamim's shock retirement call. 

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 01:01 am
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said he would be happy if Tamim Iqbal changed his decision and continued to lead Bangladesh in ODIs. 

After a lengthy board meeting, Nazmul spoke to the reporters for around 25 minutes about Tamim's shock retirement call. 

"He has not resigned from us. He is still our captain," Nazmul said. "We want him to change his decision and come back."

The BCB president was surprised to see Tamim retire as he maintains a good rapport with the ODI skipper. 

Nazmul revealed Tamim had plans of playing until the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The abrupt ending was "sad", according to him.

The BCB is trying to make Tamim rethink his decision. "I've been trying to contact him since morning but couldn't get through. Then I sent a message to Nafees Iqbal (BCB logistics manager and Tamim's elder brother). I want Tamim to finish this series as captain and then we will decide how to move forward. He is a legend of the game. He is still a very important part of the ODI team," he said. 

Nazmul was asked during the press conference about the BCB's decision regarding the appointment of a new ODI captain. "If Tamim doesn't play, Litton Das, the official vice-captain will run the team."

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Nazmul Hassan Papon / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

16h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

6h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

5h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

7h | TBS Stories
How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

13h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?