Tamim steps down as ODI captain, to skip Asia Cup for undergoing physical rehab

Tamim Iqbal has stepped down as Bangladesh's ODI captain with immediate effect and has withdrawn himself from the Asia Cup 2023 as he needs some more time to recover from the recurring back problem.

After a meeting involving all parties, it has been decided that the left-handed opener will not be part of Bangladesh's squad for the multinational tournament starting on 31 August.

Tamim arrived at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan's residence at around 8 pm to sit with the latter. Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the BCB, was also present there.

Tamim returned to the country on 31 July after receiving treatment in London. Earlier, he stated that he would sit with the board to discuss his future.

In a press conference after the meeting, Tamim said, "I have informed the Prime Minister of my decision [to leave captaincy]. I have made the decision for the betterment of the team".

Nazmul previously stated that Litton Das, who is the official vice-captain, would lead in Tamim's absence. But things have changed massively after Tamim's decision to give up captaincy.

"We'll decide [on the new captain] after discussion with everyone," Nazmul said. "Now that he has stepped down, the situation is not that simple. The new captain has to lead not only in the Asia Cup but also in the World Cup".

"As you are aware, Tamim has a back ailment affecting the L4 and L5 discs," Jalal Yunus said. "He has travelled abroad for treatment for at least a year. His injuries in L4 and L5, which are where the pain is produced, were discovered after he visited numerous specialists and recently travelled to London.

Injection was a possibility; it was used to block a nerve, and it took two days for the injection to take action. He received another injection while still experiencing some pain. He was instructed to wait two days."

His pain subsided somewhat but on 28th July it was instructed that he needed two weeks of rest. Complete rest for the first week and the next week will take him to August 11th. Then he will begin rehab in a small way without any intensity which will see two weeks pass. Then he will have to slowly increase the pace of his progress although the intensity can't be match-like," he said.

"Two more weeks will pass after that before he can return to the nets. As you know, by that time our schedule for the Asia Cup will resume and his intensity can't increase before the 21st. The team will leave for Asia Cup on 26th so it will not be possible for Tamim to return before the Asia Cup. We have talked in the meantime with Dr. Debashish [Chowdhury], Tamim, BCB president and discussed that it won't be possible to make Tamim's return possible for the Asia Cup. This is why Tamim will not be available for the Asia Cup".

Jalal Yunus said Tamim is likely to be back for the New Zealand series at home.