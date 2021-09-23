Tamim set to travel to Nepal tonight, but what's the latest update on his fitness?

Premier Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The veteran opener of the national team has withdrawn himself from the tournament due to not playing in the shortest format for a long time and lack of preparation. Despite opting out of the World Cup, he is not staying away from cricket. Tamim will participate in Nepal's Everest Premier League (EPL).

Tamim will play for Bhairahawa Gladiators in the tournament. He will leave for Nepal at midnight today to take part in the event. The country's best opener started training a few days ago in preparation for this tournament. He has been batting for a few days at the nets of the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The 32-year-old missed many domestic and international matches due to a knee injury in the recent past. The experienced cricketer skipped the Super League stage of the last Dhaka Premier League T20 and was rested for the only Test on the tour of Zimbabwe. After the ODI series, the left-hander returned to Bangladesh without playing the T20I series.

Tamim, at that time, mentioned that it would take eight to ten weeks for him to return to the scene. The southpaw didn't play the T20I series against Australia and New Zealand.

BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said that the actual state of Tamim's fitness will be understood after he finishes playing in the EPL.

Debashish Chowdhury said, "After the Zimbabwe series, Tamim was advised to go through a rehabilitation process of about eight weeks. Tamim has followed this rehabilitation plan under the supervision of our national team physio and trainers. With enough perseverance and hardship, this complex and long process has almost come to an end."

"Tamim started skill training first. He started with batting, fielding and drills and is slowly regaining confidence. There are a few more days left. We are hopeful that if he can continue his skill training in this way, then the performance he is hoping for in the upcoming Everest Premier League will be possible, "he added.

Everest T20 is also part of Tamim's rehabilitation process. Debashish Chowdhury said, "Tamim's plan with us is to play in the Everest Premier League as part of the rehabilitation process. This will help us understand how he is adapting in terms of skills and other things."

Pakistan cricket team will visit Bangladesh after the end of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will play two Tests and three T20 matches against Bangladesh during the tour. When asked if Tamim will be fully fit before the series, Debashish Chowdhury said it will be understood after Tamim finishes playing in the Everest T20.

The BCB doctor said, "Tamim is getting a lot of confidence in the rehabilitation situation so far. He is able to do everything with almost 100 percent ability. But the game is different. Until he gets back into the actual game, he won't be able to understand his own situation. So the game here we think is very important."

The EPL will start on September 25. The 15-day event will begin on October 9.