Tamim second Bangladesh batter to score 5000 Test runs

Tamim Iqbal has seen three Bangladesh batters go back without scoring but reached a personal milestone in the first Test against the West Indies in Antigua. With a flick towards midwicket off Kemar Roach which yielded three runs, the southpaw became the second Bangladesh batter after Mushfiqur Rahim to score 5000 runs in Tests.

Mushfiqur Rahim achieved the feat in Bangladesh's last Test series against Sri Lanka. The right-hander, though, is not part of the series as he decided to go on Hajj.

These two are the only active Bangladesh batters to have a Test hundred in the Caribbean. With Mushfiqur not in the side, a lot will depend on Tamim.