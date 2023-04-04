Tamim returns for Bangladesh as Ireland bat first in Mirpur Test

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie has won the toss and decided to bat first in the one-off Test at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur against Bangladesh.

This is Ireland's fourth Test and they have handed debuts to six players and former Zimbabwe player PJ Moor is making his Ireland debut as well. Balbirnie is also leading for the first time in first-class cricket.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are fielding three fast bowlers and two frontline spinners excluding captain Shakib Al Hasan. Tamim Iqbal has returned to the team after a long injury layoff.

Ireland (Playing XI): Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, PJ Moor, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Ben White

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Litton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam