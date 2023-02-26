Tamim on relationship with Shakib: 'Nothing else matters as long as we're helping each other on field'

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal opened up about his relationship with premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan just a day after the much-talked about Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan's interview to Cricbuzz where he spoke about the dressing room environment and the alleged "strained" relationship between the duo.

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, Tamim attended the press conference at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. He neither admitted nor denied the "rift" between him and Shakib that Hassan spoke about but said only their commitment to the team matters.

"I am the ODI captain. If I need any suggestions, Shakib is ready to help. He is the Test captain. Many times I have to bat with him. He's absolutely normal. When he gets a wicket, we all celebrate. Everything is fine on the field. Nothing else matters as long as we are helping each other on the field," he said.

"There should be no problem as long as we are giving our hundred percent. If it was not the case, then I would tell you that there is a problem," he added.

On his arrival in Bangladesh, new Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha spoke to the players extensively. Shakib, one of the most important players of the team, is yet to join the team because of a family emergency, having flown to the USA from the PSL recently.

But Tamim said that family comes first and his support will always be with Shakib. "I don't know exactly what has happened but I have always said that family comes first. There is no second option and we support him 100%," Tamim said.