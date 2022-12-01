Tamim out of India ODIs, doubtful for Tests too

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match ODI series against India starting on Sunday. The southpaw suffered a groin strain in training on Wednesday.

National team physio Bayezidul Islam said, "Tamim has a grade 1 strain on the right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain conservative treatment protocol for two weeks after which his rehab will begin."

"Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series and is also doubtful for the Test series."

In the absence of Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das is likely to take over the captaincy duties.