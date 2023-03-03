Tamim 'not pointing fingers' at anyone after massive loss

Bangladesh registered a disappointing performance in all departments. They hemorrhaged too many runs on a wicket that was tacky and later lacked intent that was required to chase. The fielding was even more frustrating. 

England put an end to Bangladesh's exceptional home streak as the hosts succumbed to a huge loss in the second ODI. England's emphatic win was powered by Jason Roy's brilliant hundred and he was well-supported by his captain Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali with the bat and Sam Curran with both the bat and the ball.

Bangladesh registered a disappointing performance in all departments. They hemorrhaged too many runs on a wicket that was tacky and later lacked intent that was required to chase. The fielding was even more frustrating. 

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said that the team failed as a whole and could not make use of the chances. 

"I think it was disappointing the way we started with the ball. The first 4-5 overs, there was some swing, and we had a few opportunities with run-outs but we couldn't take them," he said.

"When you lose a game like this, you can point fingers at a lot of people but I think we didn't do well as a team, we didn't click."

Tamim admitted that the loss of three early wickets potentially sealed the deal. "When you lose three wickets in the first 2-3 overs, it becomes very difficult. Shakib and I tried to give ourselves time, and my shot didn't come out today but I felt that was the right approach when we were chasing over 300. The intent Shakib showed was good, but sadly it didn't work out. We will try to finish the series on a high now."

 

