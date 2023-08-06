Tamim in Mirpur to discuss rehab process

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tamim Iqbal visited Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur for the first time today as he stepped down as the captain of the ODI team.

Tamim who has been suffering from back injury spent time in BCB Medical department as he is set to start the rehab process in a bid to get back into the cricket.

His two-week rest will continue till August 11 after which the southpaw will begin his rehabilitation.

The opener who took an injection to recuperate from the back injury had already been ruled out of the Asia Cup but is determined to play the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home in September before the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Despite stepping down from the captaincy role, Tamim is yet to give up the hopes of playing the World Cup.

In the first week of July, Tamim retired from the cricket all of a sudden after Bangladesh lost its first ODI against Afghanistan. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he reversed his decision after 28 hours.

The Prime Minister instead granted him six-week off from the cricket to make him stable from the mental and physical trauma.

Tamim then spent time with his family and also consulted with doctors in England to how he could recover from the back pain that has been recurring since December last year.

