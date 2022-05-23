Tamim, Joy gone for ducks; Tigers off to a shocking start in Mirpur

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 10:29 am

Earlier, Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 10:29 am
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Bangladesh made a shocking start in the second Test at Mirpur. 

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was bowled by Kasun Rajitha in the only second ball of the match. It was a length ball around off, Joy was rooted to the crease as it pitched and straightened and found the gap between bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

In the next over, Tamim Iqbal was caught at a point. 

Both openers went for a duck inside the first two overs.

Both teams made two changes in their playing eleven.

Two injury enforced-ones for Bangladesh with Mosaddek and Ebadot in for Shoriful and Nayeem. While for Sri Lanka, Rajitha comes in for the concussed Vishwa Fernando and Praveen Jayawickrama takes Lasith Embuldeniya's place.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

