Tamim Iqbal gifts high quality CA bats to Bangladesh U-19 squad ahead of World Cup

Proving his reputation as a generous man, Tamim gave these high-quality bats to the 15 squad members instead of selling the bats to them. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Tamim Iqbal, former Bangladesh ODI captain, delivered high-quality bats to the players of the Bangladesh under-19 World Cup team.

Several members of the under-19 team, most notably opener Ashikur Rahman Shibli, indicated their wish to buy high-quality bats from Tamim during their Asia Cup campaign last month.

Tamim, after consulting with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan and CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sujon, arranged for top-quality bats from the renowned bat manufacturing company CA for Shibli and his teammates, which also sponsors the left-hander.

Proving his reputation as a generous man, Tamim gave these high-quality bats to the 15 squad members instead of selling the bats to them. 

After receiving the bats from the CA company on his personal visit to Dubai, the Bangladesh stalwart handed them over to the young Tigers during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

"During the Asia Cup campaign, Ashikur Rahman Shibli came to me and asked whether I could request Tamim Iqbal to arrange a few top-quality bats for them since we all know he uses the most expensive bats among the national team players," former Bangladesh cricketer and age level selector Hannan Sarkar informed the media on Friday.

"I called Tamim and informed him of the matter, and when he asked how many bats I needed, I told him it was fine if I got three to four bats. But Tamim called me again the next day to tell me that he had spoken with the BCB president and CEO and had decided to arrange bats for all 15 members of the squad."

Bangladesh's leading all-format run-getter also shared his early-career experience with the U-19 cricketers, motivating them ahead of the big event.

"Not only the 15 members of the squad Tamim also motivated the stand-by players as he shared his experience when he was dropped from the academy team and was made a stand-by. But six months later, he went on to represent the national team. Tamim said that they need to possess self-belief," Hannan went on to say.

The young Tigers are slated to fly to South Africa on 7 January to compete in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

 
 

