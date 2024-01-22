Tamim Iqbal becomes first batter to score 3000+ runs in BPL history

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 10:05 pm

Photo: BPL
Tamim Iqbal has played in all the matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This experienced opener had runs with the bat in almost all the tournaments. Returning to the match after a long time, Tamim Fortune scored runs in the first match for Barisal, and he also batted in their second match. Barisal skipper has reached a great milestone in BPL with this series of runs.

Tamim became the first batsman to complete 3000 in the history of the tournament. This left-handed batsman, who started in 2012 in the BPL, has played 91 matches in franchise number eight. His runs averaged 38.03 with 2 centuries and 25 half centuries in 90 innings. Today Tamim scored 40 runs with 5 fours from 33 balls against Khulna Tigers. He needed 35 runs to reach the milestone.

Mushfiqur Rahim, the long-time teammate of national team Tamim, is number two in the list of highest run scorers. This experienced batsman is also playing BPL for Barisal. In 107 innings with 19 half-centuries, Mushfiqur scored 2 thousand 976 runs at an average of 38.15. And if he scores 24 runs, he will enter the 3 thousand club as the second batsman.

Tamim missed his half-century today, but Durbar picked up his 19th half-century in BPL. The right-handed batsman, who stormed with the bat at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, played a great innings of 69 runs off 39 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes. No other batsman is likely to complete 3000 runs before him. Because Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, who are three and four respectively, are still far from 3,000.

Tamim-Mushfiqur's run fight in BPL is a long time. Mushfiqur became the first batsman to complete 1000 runs in 2016 BPL. Mahmudullah is the second batsman in this milestone. Tamim completed 1000 runs as the third batsman. Three of them completed 1000 runs in the same event. In 2019 BPL, 2 Hazari became the first batsman to surpass Mushfiqur. He also reached the three thousand club earlier.

Mahmudullah along with Tamim, Mushfiq is also playing in Fortune Barisal. This experienced batsman, who is number three in the list of highest run-scorers in BPL, has scored 2 thousand 329 runs in 100 innings with 10 half-centuries at an average of 27.08. Imrul Kayes playing for Comilla Victorians is fourth with 2 thousand 254 runs in 105 innings and Shakib Al Hasan playing for Rangpur Riders is at number five with 2 thousand 144 runs in 98 innings.

