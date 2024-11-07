Tamim Hossain of BKSP wins gold medal in Taiwan National School Athletics

Sports

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 01:08 pm

Tamim Hossain of Bangladesh, representing Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), clinched the gold medal in the National School Athletics Championship in Taiwan on Wednesday.

Tamim secured the gold in the triple jump event, with a jump of 14.77 metres.

Leading athletes from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and the host nation Taiwan are competing in the championship.

In addition, Hafizur Rahman and Sumaiya Akter of BKSP advanced to the semifinals in the boys' 400-metre and girls' 100-metre sprints, respectively.

The 10-member BKSP athletics team, which includes eight athletes and two officials, departed Dhaka for Taiwan on Sunday night and is scheduled to return on November 11.

 

 

