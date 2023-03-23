Tamim hails team after 'perfect' series victory

Ireland are not the best team going around but Bangladesh will be pleased with the way they played throughout the three-match series in Sylhet. Almost all the batters got runs - Mushfiqur Rahim returned to form with a record-breaking hundred, Shakib Al Hasan almost got one, newcomer Towhid Hridoy played two excellent knocks, Litton Das got two fifties and Najmul Hossain Shanto scored one as well.

Tamim Iqbal didn't get runs in the first two games but played some cracking shots in his run-a-ball 41* in the third ODI. The pace attack put Ireland in a lot of trouble. In the third ODI, they shared all 10 wickets among them for the first time in this format. All in all, it was a "perfect" series for them, according to captain Tamim.

"It was a perfect series. We did everything that was in our control. You all have seen today that the wicket was not easy to bat early on. But we took the challenge of batting first and were successful. We are happy to tick almost all the boxes in the series," he said.

Hailing the fast bowlers, Tamim said, "To say that they've bowled well will be an understatement. I think they are enjoying the results of the effort they have put in off the field. Their success is not a fluke. They've worked so hard at the nets."

"If you have such a fast bowling unit, your job becomes easier. Be it at home or away, your team becomes more competitive. I am proud of the whole pace unit. Not only because Hasan [Mahmud] got five wickets or others got three-four, the way they've bowled throughout the series was very pleasing," Tamim concluded.