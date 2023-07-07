Tamim at Ganabhaban to meet PM

A day after Tamim Iqbal's shock retirement, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called him for a meeting at Ganabhaban. Former captain and Member of the Parliament Mashrafe Mortaza is accompanying him.

Tamim, who was in Chattogram, left for Dhaka this morning. He is scheduled to fly to Dubai on 18 July to spend time with his family.

Mashrafe confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) that the Prime Minister has called Tamim to talk about the latter's retirement. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is also trying to make him reconsider his decision.