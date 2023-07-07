Tamim at Ganabhaban to meet PM

Sports

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

Tamim at Ganabhaban to meet PM

A day after Tamim Iqbal's shock retirement, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called him for a meeting at Ganabhaban. Former captain and Member of the Parliament Mashrafe Mortaza is accompanying him.

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 04:22 pm
Tamim at Ganabhaban to meet PM

A day after Tamim Iqbal's shock retirement, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called him for a meeting at Ganabhaban. Former captain and Member of the Parliament Mashrafe Mortaza is accompanying him.

Tamim, who was in Chattogram, left for Dhaka this morning. He is scheduled to fly to Dubai on 18 July to spend time with his family.

Mashrafe confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) that the Prime Minister has called Tamim to talk about the latter's retirement. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is also trying to make him reconsider his decision. 

Top News / Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

47m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

2h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

21h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

20h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

23h | TBS Stories
How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

1h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?