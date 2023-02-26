Tamim dismisses talks of 'grouping' in Bangladesh dressing room

A day after BCB president Nazmul Hassan's much-talked about interview to Cricbuzz, Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal denied the talks of alleged "grouping" in the dressing room and said that he has never seen or heard anything of that sort.

Nazmul Hassan said that the grouping is currently the biggest problem plaguing Bangladesh cricket. Tamim denied that, saying the dressing room environment has been quite healthy.

"When the team is not doing well, I hear this word 'grouping'. I have been playing for so long. I have never seen or heard something like this. I wasn't with the team for the last six months. If it has developed during this period, I know nothing about this," he said.

"But in the last three-four days, I didn't see anything of this sort. Everyone is speaking to everyone. We have spoken about the BPL and all. The team is doing well in this format (ODIs)," Tamim remarked.

"Let me tell you one thing. The dressing room environment is fine. There is no problem. We've played good cricket in the last few series. If there were problems like grouping, this result would not be possible."