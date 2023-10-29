Tamim controversy 'may have affected' team's performance in WC, admits Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

Tamim controversy 'may have affected' team's performance in WC, admits Shakib

The buildup to the World Cup was tainted by Tamim Iqbal's retirement drama, which included his dramatic step down as captain, his dramatic exclusion from the World Cup squad, and subsequent public attacks between Tamim and Shakib.

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 01:55 pm
Tamim controversy &#039;may have affected&#039; team&#039;s performance in WC, admits Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan admitted that the pre-World Cup controversies regarding Tamim Iqbal may have had an effect on the team's performance in the ongoing World Cup. 

The buildup to the World Cup was tainted by Tamim Iqbal's retirement drama, which included his dramatic step down as captain, his dramatic exclusion from the World Cup squad, and subsequent public attacks between Tamim and Shakib.

Bangladesh's tournament performance has been poor after such a tumultuous start. They have lost five of their six games. 

"It can have an effect, nothing unusual," Shakib said when he was asked whether that controversy has had any impact on the team.

"Actually, it's difficult to say what's in the mind of the individual. But I don't disagree with what you're saying. It can have an effect," he added.

Shakib also stated that changing coach and captain just a few months before the World Cup didn't help either.

"When you change the coach 5-6 months before the World Cup, or when you change the captain before a World Cup tournament, it is very natural that everything will change again. It is very difficult to keep the same plan."
 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Shakib al Hasan / Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

4h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

2h | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

4h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

19h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

21h | TBS Economy