Tamim controversy 'may have affected' team's performance in WC, admits Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan admitted that the pre-World Cup controversies regarding Tamim Iqbal may have had an effect on the team's performance in the ongoing World Cup.

The buildup to the World Cup was tainted by Tamim Iqbal's retirement drama, which included his dramatic step down as captain, his dramatic exclusion from the World Cup squad, and subsequent public attacks between Tamim and Shakib.

Bangladesh's tournament performance has been poor after such a tumultuous start. They have lost five of their six games.

"It can have an effect, nothing unusual," Shakib said when he was asked whether that controversy has had any impact on the team.

"Actually, it's difficult to say what's in the mind of the individual. But I don't disagree with what you're saying. It can have an effect," he added.

Shakib also stated that changing coach and captain just a few months before the World Cup didn't help either.

"When you change the coach 5-6 months before the World Cup, or when you change the captain before a World Cup tournament, it is very natural that everything will change again. It is very difficult to keep the same plan."

