Tamim congratulates Tigers on historic win over New Zealand

It was a bad time for Bangladesh against Pakistan at home. Despite fighting a bit in the first match of the two-match Test series, Bangladesh lost the second match by an innings in two and a half days. Bangladesh went to New Zealand that night after finishing such a devastating series. Combined with previous experience and recent performances in the country, no one hoped anything for Bangladesh.

However, the reality of the Bangladesh team has changed in a few days. That team won a Test for the first time against New Zealand. Everyone is overwhelmed by this historic victory. The team is being swept away by the tide of congratulations. Tamim Iqbal, who was out due to injury, also congratulated the team.

After Bangladesh won by 8 wickets, Tamim wrote from his Facebook page, "Great victory, historic victory. Congratulations to the whole team. Year after year, tour after tour we have returned from New Zealand empty handed. This time the situation was more difficult due to many reasons. But this team brought a great victory by facing all the obstacles. Going to New Zealand and defeating them is now one of the most difficult tasks in the world of cricket. We showed, we can!

'The best thing is that this is a victory achieved after the hard work of the whole team. The team played great spirited cricket. No compliment is enough for Ebadot's extra-ordinary bowling. From Joy to Shanto, from Liton to Miraz, Yasir, even Taijul who took the great last catch being the substitute and every member of the team, it is a victory of the combined contribution of all."

Regarding the captain Mominul Haque, Tamim said, "I will still talk about one person separately. When the worst of times came, when no one believed in the team, when many within the team had doubts about themselves, one did not lose faith. He has always believed and tried to convince the team with a strong conviction, 'We can, we must.'

"Bad days have come, bad performances have taken place. Even after that, he never lost faith in the team. His passion for Test cricket is intense, he always gives priority to Test cricket. Mominul Haque, hats off to you!" Written by Tamim Iqbal.