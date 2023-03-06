Tamim confirms Shakib will bat in the middle order

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 09:08 pm

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 09:08 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh cricket team skipper Tamim Iqbal has confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan will bat in the middle order in the upcoming matches. There were confusion about whether Shakib will move to the number three position where he scored plenty of runs in the 2019 World Cup. But Tamim said it will not be happening any time soon. 

"His batting order will be four or five, that is fixed," Tamim said at the press conference after beating England by 50 runs.

The skipper heaped praises on Shakib's brilliant display with both bat and ball at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday. The southpaw bagged 75 runs with the bat and picked up four important wickets against the world champions. 

"I thought he (Shakib) was phenomenal the way he batted especially with the tailenders. The 20-22 runs were very very important. Honestly, the wicket didn't have that much of a spin but the way he bowled was something really really brilliant. That also gave confidence to Taijul who didn't start so well. He (Shakib) was talking to him (Taijul). Yeah, I thought it was a fantastic effort from him," Tamim said. 

"Today's performance was amazing (Shakib). And overall, he has done some amazing stuff for us. I always say that any team will be blessed to have a player like him," he added. 

Tamim also said not many people are as blessed as him who bowls 10 overs and bats the way he bats. 

"I think he is mentally very strong. Most of the times you will see when he is under pressure he will come with similar performances. In the past he has done it. He has a very good skills as well to back it. Not many people are as blessed as him who bowls 10 overs and bats the way he bats. I think, he utilises both of them very well."

 

