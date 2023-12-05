Tamim in commentary panel for day 1 of Mirpur Test

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 08:39 pm

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Veteran opening batter Tamim Iqbal will be part of the commentary panel for day one of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur. The former Bangladesh captain himself confirmed this on social media. 

Tamim's commentary stint will be in the afternoon session of day one.

"Will be a small part of the commentary panel on First Day of 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand tomorrow. My slots: 12:40pm to 01:10pm and 01:40pm to 02:10pm  Looking forward to the combox experience again," a post in Tamim's official Facebook page read.

The southpaw made himself unavailable for the ongoing Test series and the white-ball tour of New Zealand after his much-talked about World Cup snub. 

Tamim will be back in action in the franchise-based Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in January. 

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Tamim Iqbal / New Zealand Cricket Team

