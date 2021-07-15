Tamim back as Tigers eye positive start

After winning the one-off Test match comprehensively, Bangladesh are all set for the second challenge of the ongoing Zimbabwe tour- the three-match ODI series. The series, beginning on Friday, will be part of the ODI Super League. With five wins out of nine matches, Bangladesh are second in the Super League points table and will be keen to close gaps to the table-toppers England.

Zimbabwe couldn't really trouble Bangladesh in the 50-over format in the last few years. The Tigers have an impeccable record against Zimbabwe at home, losing only one ODI since the beginning of the last decade.

But the scenario is quite different when Bangladesh tour Zimbabwe. Bangladesh have won 75% of their ODIs at home against Zimbabwe. But the percentage dips to as low as 46% when it comes to away games. Zimbabwe are indeed a tough side in their own backyard.

The last time Bangladesh toured Zimbabwe for a full series was way back in 2013. They managed to draw the Test and T20I series but couldn't edge past Zimbabwe in the ODI series.

Zimbabwe's recent form in ODIs also indicates that the series won't be a one-sided affair. They were part of a highly competitive series against Pakistan away from home. Zimbabwe lost the first ODI narrowly but bounced back strongly in the next match. Eventually, they lost the series 2-1 but they could've easily emerged victorious.

Zimbabwe almost beat Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series last year as well but were denied a win as a controversial on-field decision went in favour of Bangladesh.

The visitors have a lot to ponder over the batting order, especially due to Mushfiqur Rahim's sudden departure. But Bangladesh will be strengthened by the return of Tamim Iqbal on the side. The current ODI captain of the team missed out on the one-off Test match due to knee pain. The southpaw scored a fine fifty in the warm-up match on Wednesday and looked in decent touch. However, who will open with him in the first ODI remains unknown. Tamim earlier said that Bangladesh would like to give Naim Sheikh a fair run in the opening slot since Liton Das has been out of runs in white-ball cricket of late.

Liton can be a decent option to play in at four, the position where Mushfiqur Rahim usually bats in ODIs. But Tamim Iqbal didn't reveal anything about the batting order in the pre-match press conference. "There is not much to discuss when it comes to the batting order. We decide within ourselves. We do what's best for the team. With Liton, you will find out tomorrow where he bats and whether he keeps or not."

Tamim also mentioned that Nurul Hasan, another wicketkeeper batter, is a strong contender to play in the first ODI. Nurul was among the leading run-scorers in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League T20 and can be a useful option in the middle order in the absence of Mushfiqur.

Mosaddek Hossain has to fight with Mohammad Mithun for the number five position and Afif Hossain is likely to be entrusted the finisher's role.

Bangladesh might miss the services of their premier white-ball bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The left-arm seamer got himself injured during the warm-up match on Wednesday and scans revealed a strain in the right ankle. He will need 3-4 days to get back to full flow and might even miss the second ODI too. Tamim, though, said, "Mustafiz is being watched by the physio. His participation is 50-50 for tomorrow's match."

Rubel Hossain, the only pacer who has the experience of playing ODIs in Zimbabwe before, will miss out on the first ODI. The fast bowler's departure to Zimbabwe was delayed due to visa complications and he left for Zimbabwe on Thursday only.

The pitch in Harare helps the seamers traditionally but Bangladeshi spinners- Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz wrere highly successful in the Test match and they will look to carry their forms in the ODI series too.

Taskin Ahmed, who bowled exceedingly well in the Test match, is likely to lead the three-man pace bowling attack. The absence of Mustafizur should pave the way for young quick Shoriful Islam. Pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin will have to take the responsibility of giving a good start and finishing well with the ball.

On Thursday in the pre-match press conference, Tamim Iqbal said that he was surprised because Zimbabwe hadn't announced their squad although there were less than 24 hours left before the start of the match. "We don't know about the Zimbabwe team yet so let's see what their lineup is. It's unusual to not have the lineup with less than 24 hours left," Tamim said.

Bangladesh have to be wary of Brendan Taylor who is the highest run-getter for Zimbabwe against Bangladesh in ODIs. He played two seriously good knocks in the Test match and will look to continue in the same manner. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has been in top form in ODI cricket. He was the hero for Zimbabwe when they beat Pakistan in the second match of the recent ODI series. His performance in the one-off Test was extraordinary as well.

The match will begin at 1.30 pm BST. The second and third ODI of the series will be held on July 18 and 20 respectively.