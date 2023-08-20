Tamim back in nets after 45 days

Experienced opening batter Tamim Iqbal returned to the nets on Sunday, two weeks after ruling himself out of the Asia Cup. No longer Bangladesh's ODI captain, the southpaw will be keen to be back in action for the New Zealand ODI series at home - starting on 21 September - just before the World Cup.

Tamim had not batted since the first ODI against Afghanistan on 5 July. Upon his return, the left-hander faced throwdowns for 15 minutes under the supervision of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) newly appointed chief rehabilitation center physio Kieron Thomas. Team physio Bayezidul Islam was also present.

Tamim took a break for a month and a half after reversing his decision to retire from ODIs after a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He visited London to receive treatment for a recurring back issue before returning to the country on 31 August.

As part of the rehabilitation process, Tamim started hitting the gym and working on his fitness from 9 August.

Bangladesh will rely heavily on the experience of their most accomplished ODI batter in the World Cup, stated selector Habibul Bashar on Saturday.

Habibul, who was instrumental in blooding Tamim Iqbal in the 2007 World Cup despite not having much experience, said, "We desperately need Tamim in the World Cup. We must utilise his performance and experience. The way he is working hard at the moment, I am sure he will return on time."

"There is still time. I hope he will be okay by the start of the New Zealand [ODI] series. There might be slight problems here and there and he knows that as well. We need a fit Tamim Iqbal in the World Cup," he said.