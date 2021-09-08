Tamim applies for NOC to play in Nepal's Everest T20 League

Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming T20 World Cup beginning next month. The veteran opener of the national team has withdrawn from the World Cup as he has not played in the shortest format of cricket for a long time. But he will not stay away from cricket meantime. The southpaw will play in Nepal's Everest Premier T20 League starting later this month.

Tamim is supposed to play for the Bhairahawa Gladiators in Everest Premier League. The country's best batsman has applied for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the BCB on Tuesday to play in this tournament.

Akram Khan, the chairman of the BCB's cricket management division, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

The BCB has not taken any decision yet on Tamim's application. A decision will be taken to give him a no-objection letter in a day or two.

Regarding this, Akram said, "Tamim has applied for a NOC letter. We have received his letter. The decision will be taken after a discussion with the board tomorrow."

Nepal's franchise-based T20 league will start on September 25. The 14-day event will finish on October 9.

Tamim has to be fully fit before he can play in this tournament. The left-arm opener is yet to fully recover from a knee injury. He is scheduled to start batting in the middle of this month.

The Everest T20 League, scheduled to start later this month, was scheduled to take place last March. But it was not possible to organize the event due to coronavirus then.

The number of star cricketers in the event is not very high. However, the likes of Chris Gayle, Sandeep Lamichane, Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal and Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad will play in the tournament.