Tamim and Mehidy uncertain for 1st ODI against Ireland with illness and injury

UNB
17 March, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 03:38 pm

Mehidy suffered a blow to his eye during a practice session on Friday morning while playing football. However, a quick CT scan revealed that the all-rounder has no problem.

Bangladesh are concerned about the availability of Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz ahead of the first ODI against Ireland on March 18 in Sylhet.

Mehidy suffered a blow to his eye during a practice session on Friday morning while playing football. However, a quick CT scan revealed that the all-rounder has no problem.

Tigers captain Tamim is suffering from a fever and cold, and his participation in the first ODI is uncertain.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said Tamim may have a viral infection, and a final decision regarding his availability is yet to be made.

The southpaw did not participate in the practice session on Friday and batted for a long time in the nets.

Earlier, Zakir Hasan was ruled out of the squad due to a thumb injury. He sustained the blow during a practice session on Thursday at Sylhet International Stadium.

The second and final ODI will also be played at the same venue on March 20 and 23, respectively.

After the ODI series, both teams will play a three-match T20I series in Chattogram, followed by a Test in Dhaka, which will mark Ireland's first Test in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has introduced an online system for selling tickets for the ODI series.

Fans will need to register first on the BCB's online platform to buy tickets using their NID and a valid phone number. Tickets can also be bought in person from designated booths in Sylhet. 

Cricket / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Tamim Iqbal / Mehidy Hasan Miraz

