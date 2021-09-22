Tamim and his son practice together at SBNCS

The Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium witnessed a rare scene today as the ODI Captain of Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal and his son Arham Iqbal practised together.

The cricket tradition is deeply rooted in Tamim's family. Tamim's uncle Akram Khan was the former Bangladesh cricket team Captain, elder brother Nafis Iqbal was also a national cricketer while his father Iqbal Khan was a prominent sports personality.

Time though will say whether another star coming up from Tamim Iqbal's house in the form of Arham Iqbal, but the kid showed his immense talent on his first day of practice at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Arham was seen practising 'hard' with the bat along with his father. However, one thing has come to the notice of everyone-- father is a left-handed batsman but Arham is a right-hander.

Little Arham played all the great shots with the bat in Mirpur. On the other hand, his father was sweating on the net. At the end of the practice, the father and son came out of the field holding hands.

Tamim, earlier, ruled himself out of the T20 World Cup squad as he has not been playing this format since March 2020.

Moreover, he was nursing a recurring knee injury that ruled him out some of the Twenty20 series of Bangladesh. He has returned to practice on September 19. He will go to Nepal on September 24 to take part in the Everest Premier League (EPL), for which he was already granted NOC.